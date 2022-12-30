Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23). 2,376,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.22).
Yolo Leisure and Technology Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.75. The company has a market capitalization of £17.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile
Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.
