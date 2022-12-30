Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $37.73 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $604.76 million and $1.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $37.73 or 0.00227946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00054513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,030,550 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.