1,511,581 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,511,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 262.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 229,270 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,884,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $14,700,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 3,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

