153,118 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLN opened at $8.00 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon Profile

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.