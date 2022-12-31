153,118 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of HLN opened at $8.00 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.
Haleon Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
