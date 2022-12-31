240,325 Shares in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of GVCI opened at $10.37 on Friday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

