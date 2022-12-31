4,460 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,460 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after buying an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DVN opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.