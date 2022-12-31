630,000 Shares in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 6.97% of Genesis Unicorn Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

Shares of GENQ opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

