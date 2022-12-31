89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 30.3% in December

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,172,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 89bio by 395.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in 89bio by 62.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

