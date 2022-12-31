965 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,726,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $210.94. 188,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,963. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $304.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.