A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 939.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 626,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

