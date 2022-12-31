Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $789,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 6,626 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $709,445.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,279.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $789,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,933. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

