Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $228.61 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

