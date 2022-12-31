Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.38 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $600,986.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00189500 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

