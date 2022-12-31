Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 154.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 818,272 shares of company stock worth $84,822,460. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

