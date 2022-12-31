AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.16 and traded as low as C$7.11. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.78, with a volume of 128,903 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.64.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Company Profile

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 47,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,095,451.06. In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$368,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,095,451.06. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.