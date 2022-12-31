AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.16 and traded as low as C$7.11. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.78, with a volume of 128,903 shares trading hands.
BOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.64.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
