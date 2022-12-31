Aleph Zero Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $159.69 million and $1.33 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00005026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 191,915,138 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

