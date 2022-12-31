Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.38

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.38 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,484,499 shares changing hands.

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.28.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

