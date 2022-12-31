Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.39

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.39 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.85 ($0.17). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares trading hands.

Allied Minds Stock Up 30.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Allied Minds

In other news, insider Sam Dobbyn purchased 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.50 ($70,991.43).

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

