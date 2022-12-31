Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

