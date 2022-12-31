Amarillo National Bank Buys 2,417 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.60 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

