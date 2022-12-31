Amarillo National Bank Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after buying an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after buying an additional 390,510 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after buying an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $105.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

