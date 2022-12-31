Amarillo National Bank Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,227 shares of company stock worth $3,681,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

