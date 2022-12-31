Amarillo National Bank Sells 212 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amarillo National Bank cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

