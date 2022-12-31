Amarillo National Bank Sells 647 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

