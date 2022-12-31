Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 176,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

