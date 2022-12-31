American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $147.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

