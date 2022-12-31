Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 2.6%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 332,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 536,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,088,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 379,961 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 603,792 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $2,747,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.