AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 2.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after acquiring an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

