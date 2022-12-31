Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 71,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 144,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

