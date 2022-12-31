Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 1,683.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $389.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $647.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.