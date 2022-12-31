Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $145.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.11%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

