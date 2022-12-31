Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLAC opened at $377.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
