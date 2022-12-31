Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

