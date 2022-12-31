Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 11,153 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 29.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 165,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.