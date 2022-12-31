Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,452 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average of $234.16.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

