Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 15,458 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

