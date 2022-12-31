Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 9,702 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

