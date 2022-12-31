Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $390,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $43,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $145.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

