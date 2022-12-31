Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $534,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

