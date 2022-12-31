Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $795,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $365.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

