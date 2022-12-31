Amica Retiree Medical Trust Makes New $463,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,903 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $107,192,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TSM opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

