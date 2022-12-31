Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

