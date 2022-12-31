Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 68,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 34.5% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $256.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

