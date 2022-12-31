Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 415 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

