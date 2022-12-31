Analysts Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target at $9.15

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Performance

About Olaplex

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

