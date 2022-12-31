Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $297.00

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Watsco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.56 and a 200-day moving average of $264.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

