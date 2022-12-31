Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $70.64

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

XEL stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.