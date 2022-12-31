ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.62

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.62 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.66). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 961,645 shares trading hands.

ANGLE Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of £131.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.34.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

