Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.98) to €74.00 ($78.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,792,000 after acquiring an additional 248,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

