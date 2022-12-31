Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE:BUD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,792,000 after acquiring an additional 248,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
