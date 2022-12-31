Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $147.97 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $147.97 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00227559 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01526004 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $21,051,427.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

